Bradenton police looking for boat, $60K worth of equipment belonging to FDOT subcontractor

Bradenton police said the theft happened near the Riverwalk and was reported early Wednesday morning.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A dive boat and $60,000 worth of equipment were stolen from a Bradenton day dock overnight, according to Bradenton police.

The theft happened near the Riverwalk and was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the department said in a news release.

The boat and equipment belonged to a Florida Department of Transportation subcontractor, police said. The equipment, which belonged to Oceanik, Inc., was to have been used for scheduled repairs on the Green Bridge.

Police are currently investigating the theft. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.