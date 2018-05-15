NAVARRE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Navarre girl.

Emily Navarro was last seen Monday on Flintwood Street near Valley Road. Navarro has black hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE believes she may be with Elvin Castron Murcia, who is 18 years old.

The two may be traveling in a black Honda Civic with Tennessee license plates.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office at (850)983-1100.

