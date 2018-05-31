OSCEOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old Osceola girl.

Sarroya Wiggins was last seen Wednesday near West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Avenue of the Stars.

She was wearing a blue dress, black sandals, with a blue purse and she had a cheetah print scarf in her hair.

Wiggins has black hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE believes Wiggins may be traveling with a man named Johnny in a silver Audi.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call (407)348-2222 or 911.

