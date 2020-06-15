Police: Missing protester, 19, and woman, 75, found dead in Tallahassee

Before being reported missing, Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, tweeted she had been sexually assaulted.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in Tallahassee say they've found the body of a missing 19-year-old woman who had recently sought justice over police killings.

Officers found the bodies of Oluwatoyin Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims on Saturday night. In a news release sent Monday, police said they've taken into custody 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr.

The news release offered few details about the case or the charges the man may face.

Salau had attended Black Lives Matter demonstrations, reciting names of people killed by police. Police didn't explain the relationship between the two victims or the man they've taken into custody.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Salau tweeted that she had been sexually assaulted in the hours before she went missing. She was last seen June 6 near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue.

Salau tweeted that a man molested her that morning and said the man offered her a ride back to a church where she had been staying. According to the newspaper, Salau said she called police after the assault.

