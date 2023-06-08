Missing woman last seen with suspected Tropicana shooter found safe; gunman still wanted

Elecia Bing was found Wednesday night in Tampa and was returned to Bradenton early Thursday morning to reunite with her family, police wrote in a statement.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 38-year-old woman who was kidnaped by her co-worker at the Tropicana Bradenton facility on Monday was found, but the gunman who took her is still wanted, police said in a news release.

Elecia Bing was found Wednesday night in Tampa and was returned to Bradenton early Thursday morning to reunite with her family, police wrote.

According to investigators, Bing had gone missing Monday night after she was seen leaving the Tropicana facility with Demetrius Bell, 50, after he shot another co-worker around 10:30 p.m.

They were seen leaving in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97.

Detectives said Bing did not leave with Bell willingly.

The man who was shot was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert and remains in the hospital, according to the police report. No other employees were injured.

Detectives believe the two men were involved in a dispute.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Bell, who is considered armed and dangerous. He has two additional arrest warrants for armed kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm. Warrants were previously filed for aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bing is not facing any charges.

Anyone with information on where Bell may be is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. People can also call tips to the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.