TROY, Mo. — A mother is facing charges after police said she stole her terminally ill daughter's pain medications.

Carol Ballweg was charged with stealing a controlled substance and abuse of a vulnerable person after she admitted to stealing her daughter's Fentanyl and Oxycodone prescriptions for her own use.

According to a press release from the Troy, Missouri, Police Department, Ballweg was the primary caregiver for her 20-year-old daughter who was in hospice care.

Staff members at Troy Family Practice were treating the 20-year-old woman when they began to suspect her mother was not giving her the prescribed doses of Fentanyl and Oxycodone for pain. The release said the staff members reported Ballweg to the Department of Health and Senior Services after her prescriptions were filled earlier than required multiple times.

Because of the concerns, her doctor tested her urine for the medication, but the results showed no signs of the medication. They also found the victim had bed sores.

During the investigation, Ballweg told police she was addicted to opioids and confessed to taking her daughter's medicine and using it herself.

She was charged with four counts of stealing a controlled substance and two counts of abuse of a vulnerable person. Her bond was set at $100,000.

