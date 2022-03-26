MLB pitching coach arrested for DUI in Pinellas County

He admitted to drinking four beers at a bar, according to the affidavit.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Major League Baseball pitching coach was arrested Friday morning for driving under the influence in Pinellas County, an arrest affidavit reports.

Peter Walker, 52, was pulled over after deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said he was speeding, going 82 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Once Walker was face to face with the deputy, he reportedly showed signs of impairment with a strong odor of alcohol coming from his mouth.

Documents stated he later admitted to drinking four beers at a bar.

Walker was booked into Pinellas County Jail on a DUI charge and later bonded out.