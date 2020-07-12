Brian O'Nora was among 13 others who were also arrested, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Monday afternoon.

A Major League Baseball (MLB) umpire is one of the 14 men arrested over the weekend in a human trafficking sting conducted by the Liberty Township Police Department, according to FOX News and TMZ.

Brian O'Nora, 57, of Youngstown was arrested over the weekend on charges of solicitation, a third-degree misdemeanor, and possessing criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor

According to the MLB website, O'Nora joined the league staff in 1999 and has taken place in the Division Series, the American League Championship Series of 2008, the 2012 World Series, and the 2010 Midsummer Classic in California.

Most recently, O'Nora worked the MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, which took place in 2019.

The other men arrested in the weekend "John sting" include:

Willie Daniels Jr., 37, Youngstown

Saad Elamin, 43, Campbell

Omar Farooq, 37, Hermitage, PA

Thomas Hendricks, 66, Salem

Ryan Kirkpatrick, 26, residence unknown

Harry Krause, 63, Youngstown

Matthew Lennington, 28, Cortland

James Lohmier, 38, Boardman

Nick Mymo, 37, Niles

David Shaffer, 46, Mineral Ridge

William Shaw Sr., 58, Moyock, NC

Brian Van Divner, 54, New Franklin

Johnny Young, 55, Youngstown

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said on Monday. “Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”