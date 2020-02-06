Florida home of Derek Chauvin vandalized, two women arrested

Chauvin is the former police officer arrested in connection with the death of George Floyd.

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Two Central Florida women were arrested on Friday, accused of vandalizing the Windermere home of Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is the now-former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd. He was arrested for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Deputies responded to Chauvin's home because of a protest. Investigators say Katelin Benoit and Kimberly Guzman tossed paint onto the front door.

Detectives say the pair was later pulled over and arrested.

