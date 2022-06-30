56-year-old Andrew Satavu was delivering food when he was shot in killed in April. The suspect in his killing was arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MODESTO, Calif. — 56-year-old Andrew Satavu was a husband and a father of five. But in April, he was shot and killed while delivering food driving for DoorDash in Modesto.

"It was a shock to say the least. I screamed and it's unbelievable. It's still unbelievable," said Alexia Satavu, Andrew's daughter.

The shooting happened back on April 18 in the 1600 block of Gardenia Road near E. Briggsmore Avenue and Sunrise Avenue.

It was around 9:45 p.m. when he was shot multiple times. He didn't survive. Less than a month later, Modesto Police Department put out security video of a four-door Toyota Camry as a vehicle of interest.

After detectives with the Modesto Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit identified the suspect using surveillance, an arrest warrant was issued.

In early May, 46-year-old Mario Esparza, of Modesto, was arrested in the Southern California city of Carson during a traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol.

Alexia was told by investigators that what happened was random.

"Complete stranger," Alexia said.

Her father grew up in Fiji, but came to the U.S. when he was 17 to seek out the "American Dream," she said.

He loved to surf, coach soccer and play rugby. Alexia describes him as a laid back person who would always help anyone in need.

"Extremely, loving, positive person, just a great all around guy," Alexia said.

With her father gone to deadly violence, Alexia hopes her father's killer will never be free again.

"I don't think he should be on the streets, and I think he should sit in jail for the rest of his life," Alexia said.

The suspect, Mario Esparza, remains in the Stanislaus County jail on a murder charge. He is being held on $3,000,000 bail.

His next date court date is set for July 25 in Stanislaus Superior Court in Modesto.