The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the mom of a Dunnellon teen who deputies say threatened a shooting at Citrus Springs Middle School.

Investigators say the threat, posted to Snapchat, showed the boy holding a long gun with the message: “CSMS be careful. Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

10News has chosen not to identify the 16-year-old boy because he is a minor.

Sheriff’s deputies also arrested his mother, Nancy York.

York, 49, is charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence. She is accused of lying to a deputy on Thursday night about having the long gun shown in the Snapchat picture inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit.

The sheriff’s office said it does not take threats lightly and plans to continue identifying and prosecuting anyone who threatens violence at school.

“This is every parent’s nightmare, and we’re not going to tolerate it,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.

School resource deputies are in place at schools throughout Citrus County.

