HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman allegedly abandoned her two babies in an east Houston apartment complex after she was evicted in March.

Kerri Green, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Green was evicted from her home at the Yorkshire Apartment complex on March 23 and was given notice to move out.

It's not clear when she left.

A manager of the complex went to the apartment on April 23 to make sure it was vacant and found the two infants inside.

The manager said a 10-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were in a small crib, wrapped in blankets, even though the apartment was very warm. She said she called police immediately.

The manager said the baby girl was covered in vomit and mucus and her brother was not responsive. She said the 2 year old appeared to be malnourished and was the same size as his 10-month-old sister.

The children were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It's unclear exactly how long the infants were left alone inside the home.

At this time, it's also unclear if the children will be placed in the care of a family member or with Child Protective Services.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

