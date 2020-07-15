Sheriff: Mom arrested for leaving toddler in hot car while shopping at mall

A deputy broke into the car to help the distressed child.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested and charged with child neglect after her toddler was rescued from a hot car, authorities say.

Deputies responded Monday afternoon to a call of a toddler locked inside a car alone at Wellington Green Mall in Palm Beach County.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2-year-old girl inside the car, sitting in the middle of the back seat, reportedly crying, sweating and distressed. Deputies couldn't find the mother. Deputies say they feared for the child's life and broke the driver's side window and took the toddler out of the car.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived and treated the toddler at the scene.

Deputies determined the toddler had been left inside the car for 25 minutes while her mother, Thamyres Ponce, was shopping inside the mall.

Ponce was arrested and charged with child neglect.

PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office We can't stress enough how important it is not to leave your childre... n or pets in the car. We see it way too often. We arrested this mother for leaving her toddler in a hot car while shopping at Wellington Green Mall.