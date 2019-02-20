ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County couple is behind bars after their 16-month-old boy was transferred to the Burn Center in Augusta with second and third-degree burns.

Arthur Shingler, Jr., 50, and Tara Thompson, 40, of Vance, have each been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, a felony charge that carries up to 10 years upon conviction. Bond was set on the couple during a hearing on Tuesday at $50,000 each.

Orangeburg deputies say they were called to a Vance home in November 2018 after a woman, who is a relative of the child, said the boy was had burns on him. The relative said she asked the child’s father what had happened to the toddler and was told an iron had fallen on the child.

The woman reportedly gave first aid to the 16-month-old boy and later took the child to a hospital when she noticed he was limping, according to deputies. Doctors there discovered several second and third degree burns on the child's legs and recommended he be transferred to the burn center in Augusta, according to warrants and the incident report.