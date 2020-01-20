FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Police say a mother and child who were abducted from their home early Monday morning have been found safe.

Police are still searching for the alleged kidnapper, 24-year-old Wani Thomas, who they say is wanted for "numerous felony charges." Police say Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say Thomas kidnapped Jasmine Livermore and her 1-month-old son, Nathaniel, at gunpoint from their home around 1 a.m. Police say he forced the mom and child into a vehicle and took off.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police tweeted an update that Jasmine and her baby were found safe, but Thomas has not been found. Police say you should call 911 immediately if you see him.

Explainer: How do AMBER Alerts work?

Police told us they requested an Amber Alert for this case, but it was not issued due to the Amber Alert criteria. Police weren't able to specify which part of the criteria the case did not meet.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2:

'I'm running for my life' | Two charged after gun fired inside Greensboro Steak 'n Shake

North Carolina lands on top 10 list for human trafficking, Triad experts say more victims are self-reporting

5 things to know about the true story behind Lifetime's 'Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story'

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE