INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - An Indianapolis woman who was found guilty of battery and neglect for injecting feces into her son's IV bag was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Tiffany Alberts was given a seven-year prison term.

In 2016, her 15-year-old son was having leukemia treatments at Riley Hospital for Children. Alberts was caught on video injecting the feces into the IV and later admitted to it.

Doctors said the infections caused hypotension and septic shock, requiring him to be on a dangerous drug to control his blood pressure. At one point he had to be intubated and went on a ventilator. Doctors also said it interfered with the best time to be treating the boy's leukemia.

Doctors said if the teen had received any chemotherapy while he still had bacteria in his blood, he would have died.

