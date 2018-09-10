BARTOW, Fla. -- Bartow police are searching for a mother after her 14-year-old child died of a methamphetamine overdose.

According to a news release, the child died in February 2018, and another person has already been arrested in connection with the death. Police issued an arrest warrant for the mother, who they say remains at large.

The mother and the other suspect -- who investigators say were "responsible" for the child's death -- face aggravated manslaughter charges.

Neither the mom nor the other person has been identified.

Police Chief Joe Hall will address the media at 3 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP