JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday marks one year since a lone gunman shot and killed two people at a video game tournament in Jacksonville.

David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland, had been attending a video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing when he lost a game and refused to shake the hand of the winner.

He left the tournament and returned with two handguns.

He fired 12 shots, killing two people and wounding 10 others. Katz then died by suicide.

