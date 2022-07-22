$10,000 reward offered for identity of shooter responsible for Demetrick Brown's death

The 26-year-old was shot and killed at a pop-up block party along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on July 4.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department has announced a reward now up to $10,000 for anyone with information on the person who shot and killed Demetrick Brown.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed at a pop-up block party along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on July 4, Winter Haven Police confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay earlier this month.

Investigators are asking anyone with video that could be useful to send it to Heartland Crime Stoppers. Video can be uploaded anonymously through the free P3 app.

Brown's family is asking the same.

"I was known to him as 'mom'...We just really want to know because we just don’t know," Young said in an interview earlier this month. "We just don’t know who did it."

Brown's godmother said that he leaves behind two sons and a lot of family who loved him dearly.

"He was outstanding," Brown's godmother, Sabrina Young, said. "[A] Laid back young man."

Young described Brown as an easygoing guy who was loved by many.

"He has a village of people who played a part of the man he is," Young said. "It’s closure and it helps you sleep better at night to know who is responsible for his death."