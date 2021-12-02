The sheriff's office is asking anyone heading to a bank or ATM to be aware of their surroundings.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The date was Feb. 5.

A customer withdrew money from a Bank of America near Race Track Road and Countryway Boulevard in Hillsborough County, then drove to work in Tampa – not realizing a Ford Explorer was following behind.

Investigators say a thief later exited the SUV, broke into the rear driver's side window of the customer's car, pried open the glove box, and stole cash.

The next day? A similar theft.

That time, a customer got cash from a Chase Bank on West Waters Avenue and drove to Fresco y Más on Sheldon Road. While inside the grocery store, a thief broke the rear driver's side window and grabbed a money-filled envelope.

A similar-looking Ford Explorer can be seen on surveillance video.

"Detectives believe these incidents are related, and other similar cases, reported in recent days, are likely connected as well," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

Deputies have released photos of two people they believe were involved.

These criminals are taking people's hard-earned money and are possibly switching and driving other vehicles in order to hide their identities," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "Our detectives are working every lead to try and identify the people behind this criminal activity."

Chronister said his team is asking anyone who believes they know who the individuals are, to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

"We are also warning anyone who is planning to visit a bank or an ATM, to please take precautions, be aware of their surroundings, and remove cash and all other valuables before leaving their cars," Chronister added.