VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's says its deputies have put a dent in a major marijuana grow operation.

Detectives say they found a house full of more than one million dollars worth of marijuana on Kyle Court near Cade Lane in Valrico.

They served a search warrant Wednesday and reportedly found two rooms converted solely for growing marijuana.

Authorities say they recovered 41 mature marijuana plants that had a total weight of 522 pounds.

TECO workers say they found an illegal electric connection providing unmetered power to the home. Authorities say the total cost of the electrical theft was $7,713.57.

Victor Perez Madrigal, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, marijuana trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree grand theft and maintaining a place for drug use.

He was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

