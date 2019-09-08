TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested two people attempting to drive from Mexico into Arizona with more than 1,600 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators say a 42-year-old man from Arizona driving with a 29-year-old woman from Mexico were sent through a secondary inspection. Authorities say a narcotics detection dog alerted the law enforcement officers to the 135 packages of marijuana in the floor of the GMC truck and travel trailer.

The almost 1,614 pounds of marijuana are valued at more than $484,000.

Both the man and woman were arrested and turned over to federal authorities. The drugs, truck and trailer were seized.

