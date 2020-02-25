The mother of baby Evelyn Boswell has been taken into custody, according to the TBI. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has charged Megan Boswell with False Reporting.

The search for her missing toddler continues.

TBI/Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: 'Stick to the official sources' | Social media helps, hinders search for Evelyn Boswell

More than 500 tips have come in in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, but so far, TBI said there have been no credible sightings.

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for the little Sullivan County girl on Wednesday, February 19. She is 24 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The TBI said the child was reportedly last seen on or before Dec. 26, 2019, and wasn't reported missing until Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Megan Boswell said last week she didn’t contact police because she thought the person who she claimed took her daughter, who she later claimed was the toddler's grandmother Angela Boswell, would disappear.

RELATED: Evelyn Boswell's jailed grandmother back in Tennessee, says she wants to return to search for Evelyn

RELATED: TBI releases new video of Evelyn Boswell in ongoing search for missing 15-month-old

"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Boswell said. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

Boswell told WCYB Tuesday that she is pregnant, and that is why she cannot take a polygraph test.

WCYB also spoke with Evelyn's father, Ethan Perry, by phone. Perry, who is in the military and stationed in Louisiana, said he is concerned about Evelyn and is monitoring the situation.

RELATED: Conflicting information coming from mother of child involved in Tennessee AMBER alert

RELATED: Two arrested in connection to AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old from Sullivan County, Tenn.

RELATED: Mother of Evelyn Boswell speaks publicly, claims she knows who has her and was afraid to report her missing

At this point, he wants to remain private while the investigation is ongoing.

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services confirmed Tuesday it has opened an investigation into Evelyn Boswell, but said state confidentiality laws prohibited them from making any other comments.

The reward for information leading to Evelyn's safe return is up to $59,000 dollars.

If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.