Hillsborough County deputies busted a synthetic marijuana operation, seizing more than $500,000 worth of spice, Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Thursday.

Chronister announced the results of Operation Old Spice at a news conference.

In April, detectives received a tip about the operation, which was in a home in on Little Road in Valrico. They got search warrants for two homes and a storage unit. The warrants were served on May 15 and 16.

At the Little Road home, deputies found drug paraphernalia used to package, manufacture and distribute spice, cash, ledgers and documents related to spice manufacturing and distribution. They also seized 525 pounds of spice in various forms and stages of manufacture, with an estimated street value of over $500,000.

They found 9 pounds of spice in the storage unit and records and a small amount of spice at a home on Calhoun Road.

Donya Hussein, 45, and Roger Wakim, 40, were arrested for trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids over 30 kilograms, and owning, renting or leasing property for the purpose of drug trafficking. They were released after posting bail.

