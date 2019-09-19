CLEARWATER, Fla. — A nursing assistant is facing more charges after police said two more people hurt by Falo Kane came forward during the investigation.

Kane, 32, admitted to sexually battering two different women in 2016 and two other women in March 2019 and September 2019, according to police.

Clearwater police added more charges after finding two more women during their investigation.

"(Detectives) continue to piece together his work history in Clearwater over the last several years and make contact with those facilities and the residents or former residents there," police said on Facebook.

Police said anyone with a family member at the following locations can speak to detectives at 727-562-4242:

Glen Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center: 1110 Pine St.

Comprehensive Health Care Facility: 2055 Palmetto St. No. 213

Clearwater Center: 1270 Turner St.

Advanced Care Center: 401 N Fairwood Ave.

