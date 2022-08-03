Juskesia Bellamy had been in an "ongoing dispute of some type" with her neighbor, according to the Morrow Police Department.

MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy, 41, was found shot to death on her front porch at The Bloom at Morrow Apartments off of North Lee Street. Officers who responded said she had been shot several times.

After interviewing several witnesses and listening to a 911 from the suspect, investigators identified Jamilah Iman Garcia Lopez, 37, as the gunman. She lived next door to Bellamy and they had been in an "ongoing dispute of some type," police said.

"The offender was taken into custody without incident," Morrow Police said in a release.

Garcia Lopez is being charged with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She is currently in custody at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow Police added.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding what took place. Anyone with information is asked to call Morrow Police at 770-961-4006.

An online fundraiser has been set up for Bellamy to help raise money for her funeral and for the family through this difficult time.