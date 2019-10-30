She was born with heart disease.

She had no spleen.

Both conditions required intensive medical attention, but deputies say, a little girl’s mother didn’t get her the treatment she needed to survive.

Elizabeth Danielle Markley’s daughter died on February 27th.

She was just 9 years old.

An 8-month investigation ended with an arrest. Markley, 29, now faces a charge of child neglect with great bodily harm.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, her daughter missed 11 cardiology appointments over two years, and Markley didn’t fill her prescriptions. That included antibiotics needed to fight off deadly infections.

Deputies say Markley’s daughter got sick on Feb. 23 – and kept getting worse – but she didn’t take her to the hospital until she was struggling to breathe.

According to a news release, by the time she got to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, she was turning blue.

Pneumonia was determined to be the official cause of death. Doctors told investigators the girl was likely in septic shock for 12 hours before she was treated.

Markley’s bond was set at $100,000. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

