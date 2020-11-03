ST PAUL, Minn. — A 33-year-old St. Paul woman is charged with second degree attempted murder after prosecutors say she pulled her son off his bunk bed and threw him over a fourth story apartment balcony.

The criminal complaint filed against Itayvia Demetiric Lloyd details the March 9 incident, which ended with the 11-year-old boy laying on the frozen ground with multiple broken bones and head injuries, which will require multiple surgeries.

Prosecutors say after the boy was rushed to Regions Hospital, officers knocked on the door of Lloyd's apartment and were met by a 6-year-old who let them inside. Police found Lloyd naked in the bathtub, and say she refused to respond when asked what happened to her son.

Lloyd was asked to get dressed, and then she was placed under arrest. While being taken downtown officers say Lloyd spoke incoherently.

The complaint details how a St. Paul officer spoke with the 6-year-old, who is the victim's younger brother. The boy reportedly told the officer that Lloyd got mad, pulled his brother off the bunk bed they shared, and then threw him over the balcony.

Prosecutors say Lloyd was questioned by investigators twice. The first time, on March 9, she allegedly spoke of people who had been after her and said she had smoked marijuana before the incident. When asked what time she had gotten up, Lloyd reportedly replied, “I don’t really remember. My son…was on the top bunk playing around as usual, but this morning, I threw that kid off the balcony. He really fell. For real.” Police say the interview ended when Lloyd tore up papers on the case and exposed herself.

On March 10 investigators were informed that Lloyd wanted to talk with them. She reportedly told police that the behavior she had exhibited in the previous interview was an act. Investigators say Lloyd told them she had been struggling with drinking and stress, and "may" have pushed her son off the balcony but wasn't in her right state of mind.

The criminal complaint details that the 11-year-old victim has autism and is largely non-verbal. Prosecutors say Lloyd was asked about the difficulties of raising a son with disabilities, and then asked if she ever thought he would be better off in God's hands up in heaven. Investigators allege Lloyd said she had thought of that because of all his medical issues, she worried about his future, and she admitted she wished heaven was the boy’s home.

Investigators then say Lloyd was asked if it was accurate to say she let her rage out on her son because of his disabilities, and Lloyd said, “Yes, it’s safe to say that.”

The complaint says Lloyd was asked one final question: “In that moment were you trying to kill him?”

Investigators say there was a minute of silence, after which Lloyd answered, “Yes, but I want my baby here.”

If found guilty, Itayvia Lloyd faces a possible 20-year prison sentence.

