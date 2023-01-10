Man who broke into home shot, killed by mother protecting her 2 children, sheriff says

Investigators said that at the time of the incident, the man who broke in was out on parole after serving 20 years in prison for armed robbery.

This happened at 5 a.m. at a home on Klein Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said deputies responded to the house after a report of shots being fired.

During the investigation, detectives determined that a man later identified as Robert Rheams, 51, of Hammond, was armed with a shovel and lug wrench when he broke into the home of the mother and her two children.

Travis said there was a physical struggle between the mother and Rheams which led to her shooting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office

Investigators said that at the time of the incident, Rheams was out on parole after serving 20 years in prison for armed robbery. They also tied Rheams to a carjacking that occurred hours prior to the home invasion.