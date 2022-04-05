'He loved so big and he didn't deserve this' | Mother of Belton student fatally stabbed mourns

"I'll miss him every day" Rios said. "Our family is so close, we all love each other, we do everything together. He's going to be so missed."

BELTON, Texas — Amanda Rios wasn't expecting Tuesday morning to be the last time she sent her son off to school and now she's holding on to all the memories and lessons her son taught her.

Rios no longer has all her children under one roof after one of her sons 18-year-old Joe Ramirez Jr. was stabbed at school Tuesday and died.

"My son goes to that bathroom every day after first period and this boy knew he would be there," said Rios. "He knew he would be in that bathroom....he went and bought this knife to kill my baby and he cut his heart and he took it"

Belton High Senior, 18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison has been charged with murder in Ramirez's death.

"There's not enough justice to me," Rios said. "I will be there at every trial, at everything to make sure that boy doesn't get out."

Allison was arrested off campus about 20 minutes after the alleged stabbing happened around 9:47 a.m., according to the Belton Police Department. Charges were pending while officers investigated the case.

"The assistance we received from Belton ISD and the Temple Police Department was instrumental to achieving this outcome," Deputy Chief Larry Berg said. "We appreciate them very much."

Rios says the violence was over a girl, something her son knew wasn't right since it's a conversation they've had before.

"There's no girl in this world worth taking two lives," she said. "Nobody, nobody is worth it."

Just weeks away from graduation and now Rios doesn't get to proudly watch her son walk the stage.

"He loved, he loved so big and he didn't deserve this," she said. "He was the greatest son I could have."

Community members have shown an outpouring of support but it can't get Rios what she wants the most.

"I just need my baby, that's what I need," Rios told 6 News. "I need him back, but I am so appreciative for everyone. It's just amazing to know my baby touched that many people it makes me proud."

A GoFundMe was also set up for Ramirez's family. The fundraiser's creator, Cynthia Grubb, said any money raised will go to his family to assist with funeral and burial expenses.

"Joe was a very kind, loving and gentle young man and this a huge loss for his family, friends and loved ones," said Grubb "Any donation is greatly appreciated."

The goal is to raise $25,000, as of Wednesday night more than $37,000 has been donated. Click here to donate.

Rios says as Joe taught her and so many others, love is powerful.

"Love one another, that's what he would tell you," she said.