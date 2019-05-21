BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies continue to investigate after a mother of four children was found dead at a Brandon apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says Tampa police received a 911 call around 12:25 p.m. from a witness who advised she heard about a boyfriend who harmed his girlfriend.

"She said she believed that she was dead, but wasn't sure if she was dead or not," Chronister said during a press conference.

After checking several locations, deputies found a 25-year-old female victim, Chronister said, adding that the victim had succumbed to her injuries "as a result of this family violence incident."

The body was found in an apartment at the Charleston Landings Apartment Complex.

The Tampa Police Department worked with the sheriff's office to locate the suspect.

10News WTSP has identified the suspect at John James McQueen. He has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery - strangulation and tampering with evidence.

The suspect shares a 3-month-old child with the mother, who also has three other children.

The sheriff's office says it checked on the well-being of all the children and found them all to be safe. All of the children were in daycare, he adds.

The sheriff's office adds that there have been previous domestic violence incidents between the suspect and the victim.

Chronister took the time to remind people about the importance of dealing with domestic violence in the community, adding that all victims should feel like they can reach out for help.

"If you're out there and you're a victim of domestic violence, there is help for you," Chronister said. "You do not have to live another second in some type of dysfunctional household where you have to feel like you're a victim of any type of violence. Please, family violence can be prevented, seek the help that you need."

He named the Spring of Tampa Bay as a resource for victims of domestic violence or abuse. The number for the organization is (813) 427-7233.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office says it will release more information as it becomes available.

