Editor's Note: The image above is an example of a similar-looking vehicle. It was provided by Largo police.

A night for celebration turned into a fight for one local couple’s lives.

Largo police are looking for the vehicle that left Kurt and Cheri Holzbacher on Ulmerton Road after a crash the night of New Year’s Eve.

Kurt and Cheri were riding east on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when an SUV pulled out in front of them and then left the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

Police said they believe the suspect was driving a green or dark colored 1999 or 2000 Ford Expedition. The vehicle could have damage on its passenger side.

Kurt and Cheri were both seriously injured in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run vehicle and driver is urged to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

