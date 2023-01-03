Florida police chief: Person of interest arrested in homicide investigation of elderly couple

Police say they while they have a woman in custody on car theft charges, she's also a person of interest in the death of an elderly couple.

MOUNT DORA, Fla — A person of interest in the murder investigation of an elderly couple in Central Florida is in police custody.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Mount Dora Police Chief Mike Gibson explained that a woman was arrested on car theft charges and is the main person of interest in a double homicide that happened over the weekend.

Gibson says the elderly couple, 83-year-old Darryl Getman and his wife, 80-year-old Sharon Getman, was found dead at their home on Dec. 31. They were living in a senior living facility in Mount Dora.

With the investigation still ongoing into the murders, police say they had enough evidence to arrest the unidentified woman on unrelated charges.

The chief explained that at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30, the woman was seen being escorted out of the senior living facility before returning again at 4:14 p.m. – being captured on security cameras.

Late that evening, the woman entered the facility again and actually knocked on an apartment door, Gibson says. The woman talked to the owner of the place and reportedly asked if she could take a shower.

Once the owner of the apartment panicked and hit the alert button, the woman ran away knowing that security was called. The chief says the woman grabbed a set of car keys on the way out of the apartment, as well.

Police responded to the residence and found nothing, according to Gibson.

Then at 2:02 a.m. the next day, the Getmans' green Kia Soul was photographed leaving the facility. But the couple was not inside the car – they were found dead in their apartment at 4 p.m. later in the day after a neighbor called in about their garage being left open.

Security walked inside the apartment and found them.

It wasn't until days later that the couple's car was found, and so was the driver. The woman was arrested in a different state where she was found and is set to be extradited back to Florida.

She's currently facing charges of car theft while the investigation continues. More information on the investigation will be released in the future, according to the police chief.

"Because I retired once, I think about those golden years, so I do take this personal," Gibson says while talking about the couple.