Andrew Walsh, a physical education teacher at Mount Vernon Middle School, is facing charges of rape and sexual battery.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A physical education teacher at Mount Vernon Middle School is accused of raping a female student in September 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.

Andrew Walsh is charged with rape and sexual battery. Both charges are felonies.

According to the complaint, the victim told the Knox County Sheriff's Office the incident allegedly took place at Walsh's school office and she was 15 years old at the time.

The complaint also details a separate incident between Walsh and the victim where she said there was sexual conduct while she was babysitting at Walsh's home.

The complaint said Walsh texted the victim apologizing for his behavior and actions.

Mount Vernon City Schools superintendent William Seder told 10TV the district is taking this matter seriously.

The district did not know about the allegations until this week when the report was filed with the sheriff's office, Seder said.

Seder said the district is cooperating with law enforcement and is working with the district's legal counsel to review Walsh's employment status.

According to the district website, Walsh has been a physical education teacher at Mount Vernon Middle School for nine years.

He has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.