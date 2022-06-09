The Memphis Police Department has not identified the body or the cause of death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD confirmed that the body found in South Memphis has been identified as Eliza Fletcher at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, just nine minutes after cancelling the her city watch alert.

Fletcher's body was found near a vacant home in the 1600 block at the corner of E Person Ave. and Victor St. around 5 p.m. Monday, September 6, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The mother and and junior kindergarten teacher was kidnapped while on a morning run in the University of Memphis area near Central Ave. and Zach H Curlin St. around 4 a.m. on Friday, September 2.

After monitoring the scene for hours waiting for updates, ABC24 saw a transport van with the medical examiner's office leave the scene around 11:28 p.m.

Quickly after the medical examiner transport van left, the scene quickly began to settle and there was less police presence.

The body has not been identified at this time, and MPD has not provided any details confirming the race or gender of the body.

MPD also has not confirmed why they were searching wooded and residential areas in South Memphis.

The FBI, TBI and multiple other federal investigation agencies have been tirelessly assisting MPD in the search efforts for days, failing to mention exactly what they've been looking for.

Although MPD has not provided any confirmed information, these continuous search efforts come just days after Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped.

The vacant home where the unidentified body was found close to is less than half a mile of drive time and maybe 1,000 feet walking distance from the location that the affidavit says Cleotha Abston, a suspect in the kidnapping, was seen cleaning the GMC Terrain that police said was used in the abduction.

A witness told investigators they saw Abston on Friday, September 2 around 7:50 a.m. at Longview Gardens Apartments in the 1700 block of South Orleans Street cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the witness also told investigators they saw Abston washing his clothes in the sink through the window. The apartment unit the witness saw Abston at is said to be his brother's apartment.

MPD arrested Abston for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping Saturday, September 3. Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

According to the affidavit, Abston was arrested in the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way, which is the same place where GMC Terrain was found and which is also believed to be his home.

This is a developing story.