MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a group of people vandalized the 5th Precinct building and shot "commercial grade" fireworks at officers Saturday night.
Officers witnessed about 50-60 people marching toward the 5th Precinct around 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Nicollet Ave. S.
Police say the crowd was peaceful at first, but then became violent.
"Larger rocks were thrown, and a large window sustained damage. The protesters threw paint on the building and on cameras. Commercial grade fireworks were shot at officers," according to a news release.
No officers were injured. Police officers from across the city were called to help but the group "fled before officers could stage and arrive," police said.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released a statement Sunday:
"Last night, individuals marched to the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct and proceeded to vandalize the exterior of the building and target officers with commercial grade fireworks. This unlawful and senseless behavior will not be tolerated. Acts such as these do absolutely nothing to constructively engage and activate true and real needed reforms. The vast majority of the men and women of the MPD who continue to come to work each day and night are doing so to keep all our communities safe and make a positive difference. I support them and their efforts working professionally during this pandemic, amidst an increase in violent crime and as we diligently press forward in creating a new MPD in partnership with our communities. To all those engaging in peaceful 1st amendment protected speech and assembly thank you. To those individuals that make the choice to engage in unlawful and destructive behavior, hijacking peaceful protests, your actions will not be tolerated, and you will be prosecuted to the full extent lawfully."