SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the deaths of a man and two children after an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they received a 9-1-1 call Friday morning just after 10:00 a.m., April 10, from a woman who said she received a suicidal text from Derick Albert Vasquez, an acquaintance, who lived at a home on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Road in Spring Hill.

The woman told authorities she was out of town when she got the text message, but then drove to the house. She made the 9-1-1 call after she found the house on fire and saw at least one person dead inside.

The first deputy on scene went inside the home, but was forced to exit after becoming overwhelmed by the smoke.

Other deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue also responded to the fire. Authorities entered the home and found three people inside, all dead. The fire, which was confined to a particular area of the house, was quickly put out.

Authorities positively identified Vasquez as the man who died, and also found two children, a boy and a girl. Because authorities believe the children were victims of homicide, their names are not being released due to Marsy's Law.

Authorities say their preliminary investigation shows Vasquez died by suicide after killing the children.

The Medical Examiner's Office and the Fire Marshal's Office are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities say records show there was one previous call for service at the residence dated March 22 regarding a verbal disturbance. The investigation remains active and no additional details are available at this time.

This is an ongoing story; check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

