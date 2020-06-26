DOJ: ISIS supporter who planned attack in Tampa Bay indicted

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man accused of trying to help ISIS carry out a mass shooting, possibly at Honeymoon Island or the FBI Tampa Field Office, is now indicted on terrorism charges.
Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari, 23, faces charges of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and with violations of the National Firearms Act. The indictment was announced Friday by U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez for the Middle District of Florida.
If Al-Azhari is convicted, he could spend up to 40 years in federal prison.
At the end of May, investigators say Al-Azhari expressed "admiration" for the Pulse nightclub shooter and said he wanted to carry out a similar mass shooting. Prosecutors say he scouted potential targets around Tampa, including Honeymoon Island.
According to court documents, Al-Azhari was an ISIS support and since at least 2019, he "consumed ISIS propaganda and spoke favorably" about the terrorist organization.
Prosecutors say Al-Azhari has previous terrorism charges in Saudi Arabia. Prior to his arrest, he acquired multiple firearms, including a Glock pistol and a silencer, authorities say.
FBI agents arrested Al-Azhari on May 24, 2020, and seized his weapons.
