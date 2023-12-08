Multiple agencies respond to deputy-involved shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to a deputy-involved shooting Saturday morning in Tampa, according to a news release.
The shooting happened in the area of Hidden River Parkway just off East Fletcher Ave, authorities said.
Hillsborough County and Pasco County deputies were seen in the area, along with Tampa police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
There is currently no threat to the public, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt.
