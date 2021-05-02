The coroner's office ruled the deaths of Gabriel Phillips, 1, and Ahmir Phillips, 5, as homicides, and the cause of deaths was multiple gunshot wounds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two young boys are dead and a third underwent surgery and is in critical condition following a shooting at a south Toledo apartment complex, police confirmed on Friday.

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Byrneport Drive on Friday evening. Toledo police officers arrived and found three boys inside the apartment, all suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The children were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Ahmir Phillips, 5, and Gabriel Phillips, 1, died at the hospital. Ashton Phillips, 4, remains in critical condition, with Toledo police saying he "continues to fight for life."

According to an uncle of Ashton Phillips, the 4-year-old underwent surgery on Saturday morning at CS Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Doctors say Ashton is not talking yet but he can hear. Also, as of Saturday, he can only move his legs.

The Lucas County Corner's Office released the autopsy report for the deaths of Gabriel and Ahmir on Saturday morning.

The cause of their deaths was found to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to the autopsy. The coroner's office also ruled their deaths as homicides.

Toledo police Lt. Daniel Gerken said officers believe the situation was a domestic dispute.

The suspect, 27-year-old Kevin Moore, was arrested at the scene. Moore is the boyfriend of the children's mother. The boys' mother, Crystal Marie Andrews, was uninjured.

Moore was booked into the Lucas County jail on two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault.

A neighbor who lives in Byrneport Apartments said there have been shootings in the complex before, but she has never seen a police presence like the one there Friday night.

Detectives have opened an investigation. If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

A child continues to fight for life after a triple shooting at the Byrneport Apartments left two other children dead. The suspect, Kevin Moore, has been arrested by #toledopolice & booked at the Lucas County Jail. Moore is the boyfriend of the children’s mother. pic.twitter.com/EjGfsyXA42 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) February 6, 2021