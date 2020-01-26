DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead and multiple people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.

According to the Associated Press, the Darlington County coroner has confirmed the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville, which also serves as a music venue.

There have been conflicting reports about how many people have been wounded in addition to the two were killed. The Associated Press had reported seven wounded early Sunday morning, but Hartsville spokeperson Lauren Baker told WBTW-TV in Myrtle Beach that four had been injured.

The conditions of those wounded are not immediately clear. No additional details have been released.

So far, there has not been a formal statement from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals are also investigating.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.