Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the store.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three people were killed and two more wounded in a shooting at a Metairie gun store and shooting range Saturday afternoon. Among the dead is a 27-year-old man suspected of starting the violence.

Sources tell Ramon Vargas at The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune that New Orleans native Joshua Jamal Williams walked into the indoor shooting range at Jefferson Gun Outlet -- a firearm store and range at 6719 Airline Drive -- around 3 p.m. carrying a pistol with an extended clip.

Rules at the store prohibit patrons from having loaded weapons while away from the range. According to Vargas' report, Williams got into an argument with staff over the rules, then fired a warning shot.

He subsequently shot a store clerk, fatally wounding him. The newspaper identified that clerk as 47-year-old Noah Fiscbach, who was a husband and father.

According to investigators, Williams became involved in a gunfight with employees and patrons, during which he and 59-year-old Veronica Billiot were fatally struck by gunfire.

Two more people were injured in the clash. They were brought to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, according to JPSO.

The newspaper quoted an anonymous relative of Williams who said he doubted Williams would have started a gunfight at a place known as a hangout for off-duty law enforcement officers and ex-military personnel.

“That would be a death sentence,” said the relative, who declined to give his name to the newspaper.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News for more information.

