ATLANTA — Two teens were killed and three kids were injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday evening, police said.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy died in the shooting, police said. The 14-year-old was identified Sunday as Malik Grover from Fayetteville, while the 16-year-old was identified as Justin Powell from Atlanta, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.

The family of Powell said that their son and Grover were best friends.

A 15-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy were all taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

Atlanta Police officers said they responded to a call of multiple people shot just after 5 p.m. at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW, the location of The Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments.

The shooting all started because of a dispute on social media, according to police. One of the two groups that was involved in the fight on social media showed up at the apartment complex. Investigators said they believe that both groups were armed with guns, and multiple people shot at each other.

The shooting started inside an apartment and then carried outside, police said. Multiple people fired their weapons which resulted in two teens dead, and several children hurt.

Police said at least two of the victims attend Atlanta Public Schools.

The two victims were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Several other victims were taken to the hospital before police arrived at the apartments.

On Sunday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tweeted a statement saying: "My heart is broken for these families. And I have anger in my soul."

Dickens also touched on students from Atlanta Public who he noted have been rallying against violence.

"These young people have a clear message: enough is enough," he said. "It's time to end this epidemic of gun violence that is taking our young people's lives."

Two teens lost their lives and three other young people were injured in gun violence on Continental Colony Parkway yesterday.



Read Mayor @andreforatlanta's statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sc7f8ri8Ca — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) December 18, 2022

It's still an active scene where @Atlanta_Police say 2 teen boys are dead and 2 other teens + a preteen are in the hospital after being shot in what started as a dispute on social media. Investigators say there's multiple shooters, & young people are at police HQ. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/mCz5JUbmZ0 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 18, 2022

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. has a message for parents amid a surge of gun violence involving youth.

"I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire," Hampton said. "We just ask parents to know where your kids are, know what they're doing, check rooms. It's just too many guns in the hands of our youth."

Police said they are interviewing multiple kids at headquarters about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.