Charges announced for November 2021 Tampa death investigation

Christopher Watson was found shot and killed in the 22nd Street Park.

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Marshal's Task Force located a man in connection to a November 2021 shooting death of a Tampa man.

Taymel Jackson, 30, is facing first-degree murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence charges, Tampa police report.

Based on the investigation, authorities say they have probable cause showing that Jackson and Sherron McCombs, who is still not in custody, conspired to kill Christopher Watson on Nov. 1, 2021, after Watson provided information about a drug crime to law enforcement.

Shortly after, Watson was found shot to death in the 22nd Street Park. Police said there were few clues about the circumstances surrounding his death.

"Detectives used several investigative techniques" when investigating this case.