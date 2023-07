Deputies are asking residents to stay indoors unless told otherwise by law enforcement.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A person suspected of attempted murder barricaded themselves inside a home with a gun Wednesday afternoon in Weeki Wachee, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies are currently at the home located on Maripoe Road near Papercraft Avenue attempting to arrest the person.

