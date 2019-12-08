HOLIDAY, Fla. — On Jan. 23, 2018, Edward Tudor was shot and killed in the front yard of his Pasco County home.

Qiu Feng Ke, the man accused in his murder, begins his trial Monday with jury selection. He's been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

According to police, Ke said he and Tudor were involved in a dispute for the last two years. Detectives say Ke planned to shoot and kill Tudor, 37, and then end his own life.

Law enforcement said Ke took two loaded guns and two extra magazines to Tudor's home and walked through the unlocked front door. Police say Ke shot Tudor once inside the home before Tudor ran outside.

Police say Tudor pleaded for his life before Ke shot him several more times, killing him. Ke reportedly told an officer that the entire scene was recorded on Ke's home surveillance system. The Tampa Bay Times reported this footage will be shown to a jury during Ke's trial.

According to the arrest affidavit from January 2018, Ke shot Tudor in the head to "end it" (the dispute). Ke told police if he had let Tudor live, "the dispute would have continued" and Tudor "would have laughed at him," the report says.

Ke initially asked a judge for the death penalty in exchange for a guilty plea. When he learned the judge couldn't give him an immediate death sentence, he pleaded not guilty.

In a letter to a judge, Ke also said he wanted to remove his public defender, William V. Pura. The judge denied that request.

