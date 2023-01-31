Murder trial for soldier in death of pregnant Spring Hill mom postponed

It could take anywhere from two to six months.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The court martial trial for a soldier charged with the murder of his pregnant wife, Meghan Santiago, has been postponed after the judge denied some of the prosecution's testimony deeming it "hearsay."

The judge issued a continuance Saturday after the prosecution decided to appeal the judge's decision with the Army Court of Criminal Appeals.

The government filed an Article 62 Appeal indicating the evidence in question is critical to their case and will be prioritized, according to Maj. Daniel Mathews with the Public Affairs Office of the 101st Airborne Division. The process could take anywhere from two to six months.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago is charged with the murder of the 33-year-old Spring Hill woman, injuring an unborn child and two counts of assault.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial began with panel selection Friday in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where the defense and prosecution must choose eight unbiased members of the military to sit on the panel, which is essentially the same thing as a jury in civil court.

According to Mathews, before the attorneys and judge selected the panel, the judge ruled against the admissibility of certain evidence and the government notified the court of its intent to appeal the decision.

Witnesses in Florida were notified late Friday night to call off their travel plans.

Joseph Santiago will remain in pre-trial confinement through the appeals process.

I talked with Meghan Santiago’s family and friend. Yesterday, Meghan was taken off life support. Her husband was charged with Meghan’s murder and injury of an unborn child. Meghan was 8 months pregnant. The newborn survived. pic.twitter.com/WiXywQpUds — Liz Crawford WTSP (@LizCrawfordWTSP) October 7, 2021

In 2021, the Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office told 10 Tampa Bay that Meghan Santiago died after an incident on the base that happened on Sept. 27, 2021.

Her spouse, Joseph Santiago of Tampa, was taken into custody on Sept. 28 and formally charged with her murder on Oct. 6, 2021, one day after Meghan Santiago was taken off life support, according to military personnel.

Meghan Santiago’s family and friends said she was 32 weeks pregnant at the time, and her unborn child survived after an emergency C-section.

The family says she is survived by the newborn girl, who is breathing on her own, and two small children, who were 7 years old and 4 years old at the time of her death.