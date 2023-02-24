Was he murdered for money? The disappearance of Charles Adams in Putnam County

"I think he just took for granted that if you treat people nice, they will treat you back nice and then he ended up with this guy who murdered him," family says.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — On a warm June day in 2014, a friend of Charles Adams’ walked into the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to make a report.

"That nobody had seen Charles Adams in several months, it had been two or three months at the time," explained homicide detective, Klayton Usina.

Though the 64-year-old lived primarily in Hawaii, he traveled often back to the area to check in on the two mobile home parks he owned. One in Camden County, Georgia and the other in Putnam County.

Then suddenly nobody could reach him. Investigators believe he went missing around March 31 of 2014.

Detectives went to the Cooper Lake Mobile Home Park in Interlachen and found their first red flag.

"They go out there and inspect the office, afterwards and found some blood which was unusual, they couldn’t really explain it," tells Usina.

Also, a resident told detectives, they had suspicions about a man who did handiwork around the mobile home park in 2014 and was often seen with Charles.

"The day before he went missing is when arguments are heard between the groundskeeper and Charles, and it is in that front office," explains Usina.

Residents at both of Charles’ mobile home parks told detectives that the groundskeeper had told them he would now be the one collecting rent instead of Charles.

Residents also told detectives they had seen the groundskeeper in Charles' rental car after he disappeared.

We are not releasing the name of the handyman/groundskeeper at this time because the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it could hinder their investigation. Also, he has not been charged in connection to Charles Adams' disappearance.

But Usina says he is a suspect.

"We certainly suspect he had some involvement or at least some information," he says.

"Everybody in the mobile home park came running out yelling "Charles got killed, Charles got killed and we think it was (redacted)," said a close family member.

Though detectives had leads, Charles nor his body was ever found, and the case went cold.

Usina was brought on in 2020 and says it has been challenging, with the original scene and blood spatter now gone.

"The trailer park has been completely refurbished, it has new owners. That office has long since been torn down, so we can’t even go back and inspect that originally," tells Usina.

He also tried excavations in different areas, but found nothing.

Charles' family says his disappearance has been devastating for them. There isn’t a day they don’t think about him. They say he was friendly, outgoing and gave people chances, and they think that kindness is what got him killed.

"I think he just took for granted that if you treat people nice, they will treat you back nice, and then he ended up with this guy who murdered him," tells a family member.

Usina says that while the passage of time has taken away possible evidence, he hopes it will give those with information the courage to come forward now, so they can pursue what happened to Charles Adams.

"Stir up some of those memories that give us something to look into and start digging up new leads, because the leads that have been looked at over the last 8 ½ years have not gotten us there," he says.