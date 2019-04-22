COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers released the emotional 911 call from a father after his 19-year-old daughter allegedly stabbed her adoptive mother to death.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office investigators reported that Tatiana Van Linden was arrested and charged in the death of her adoptive mother, Leslie Ann Van Linden, on Thursday.

Deputies pulled up to a heartbreaking scene at the family's home on Edgeworth Road near Newnan.

The father said he heard his wife and daughter arguing as he was watching the news and eating dinner, but initially thought they were being dramatic when he heard her say she had been stabbed. He went to check anyway and learned the truth.

READ: Daughter claims medicine 'created by the devil' moments before stabbing mother to death: police

The 911 call reveals that Tatiana Van Linden's father called 911 in a panic after discovering his wife had been stabbed.

"My wife just got stabbed by my daughter and there's blood all over the place," the father said. On the 911 call, he said there was a puddle of blood and that he was applying pressure to the wound. Leslie Ann Van Linden had been stabbed above her chest on the left, he said. Throughout the first four minutes of the call, he begged for help to hurry and arrive, as the dispatcher encouraged him to continue to apply pressure.

The father told the 911 dispatcher that his daughter is a person with autism and Bipolar disorder, according to the written 911 records. He wasn't the only one that called 911. Authorities told 11Alive that Tatiana Van Linden called a few moments before her father did.

She said, "My mother needs to go to the hospital...I didn't mean to stab my mother."

Tatiana Van Linden told dispatchers that she got really upset with her adoptive mother when she threatened to take her to Riverwood Behavioral Health System, a mental health facility. She said she didn't want to go there.

The dispatcher asked Tatiana Van Linden where the knives were and she said that she was "laying them on her bed, right now."

A few moments later, police arrived screaming for Tatiana Van Linden to get down on the ground.

Officials redacted some of the 911 call, so certain details were not available.

The victim was originally set to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital but later ended up being driven to Newnan Piedmont Hospital. A sheriff's office corporal took the husband to the hospital to be with his wife.

Another deputy took Tatiana Van Linden to the sheriff's office where she could eventually face charges for Leslie's murder. She remains in jail without bond.

During the investigation, authorities learned from the husband that Tatiana Van Linden - who is the biological daughter of the victim's brother - had been adopted years earlier after she had been taken into State of Florida custody "due to failure to thrive."