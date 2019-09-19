MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old inmate at the Manatee County Jail is facing more charges after deputies say she rushed a female guard and bit her several times.

The sheriff's office said Awanda Baker had been having constant behavioral issues, and a deputy warned her to stop being disruptive, according to our news partners at WWSB. Deputies say Baker refused to stop.

When the guard sprayed Baker, the inmate put up a blanket. When the deputy pulled the blanket down, the sheriff's office said Baker "bum-rushed" the guard and began biting her as they both fell to the ground.

The guard said Baker bit her several times on the arms, WWSB reported. A nurse said she saw the incident and saw Baker bite the deputy.

WWSB said surveillance video shows Baker throwing punches and hitting the guard on the back of the head and upper back area.

The injured guard was taken to the hospital, and deputies with her said she had three bite marks on her arms.

Baker faces additional charges of resistance an officer with violence and battery on an officer.

